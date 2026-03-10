Florida lawmakers set to pass bill banning DEI initiatives in local government

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are poised to send a controversial bill banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in local government to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The measure would prohibit cities and counties from funding or promoting DEI programs, eliminate DEI offices and staff, void existing policies tied to those efforts, and even allow residents to sue local governments that violate the ban.

Republican supporters say the legislation stops taxpayer dollars from funding what they view as ideological programs or preferential treatment based on race, gender or identity.

Democrats and other critics argue it’s a sweeping state overreach that strips local governments of control and could dismantle programs aimed at addressing discrimination or expanding opportunity.

They consider it a part of a broader push by DeSantis and GOP lawmakers to eliminate DEI initiatives across Florida institutions.

With a GOP supermajority in control of both chambers, the legislation is expected to pass later this afternoon. If DeSantis signs, the legislation takes effect Jan. 1, 2027.

