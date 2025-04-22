School District of Palm Beach County to adopt emergency policy eliminating DEI

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is set to adopt an emergency rule to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion policies, in order to keep federal funding.

This policy change will be part of the school board's April 23 meeting. The agenda item cites that there is "imminent danger to the health, safety, and welfare posed to the public and the significant fiscal implications associated with federal enforcement of the federal interpretation of Title VI and the Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard Supreme Court case."

Documents posted to the School Board of Palm Beach County site claim that the district is taking this measure to avoid losing approximately $300 million in federal funding.

The documents lay out the timeline that reportedly prompted this decision, starting with a Feb. 14 letter issued by the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights, mandating that schools that receive federal funding comply with the current administration's interpretation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard.

National News Harvard University sues Trump administration over $2B funding freeze Scripps News Group

In February, the Florida Department of Education applauded the Trump administration and DOE for "taking a stand against racial discrimination and stereotyping in education."

The agenda item also states that "The proposed revisions to this policy eliminate references to an advantage or disadvantage conferred on a group based on race, ethnicity, or national origin."

An April 3 letter from the U.S. Department of Education stated schools must comply with these new policies by April 24 to keep funding.



