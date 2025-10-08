TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Floridians grapple with record-high housing costs, lawmakers in both parties are promising action when the 2026 legislative session begins in January, though their priorities differ sharply.

WATCH FORREST SAUNDERS' COVERAGE BELOW:

Florida lawmakers set sights on affordability crisis ahead of 2026 session

Senate Democrats this week rolled out a coordinated slate of property insurance reforms, calling the issue “the heart of the affordability crisis.” All 11 members of the caucus have filed or plan to file bills to rein in rising premiums, which now average roughly $3,800 annually statewide, among the highest in the nation. Some estimates suggest rates are event higher.

“People are struggling to stay in their homes just because of their property insurance alone,” said Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman, who took over the caucus this year. “All we've been told is things will get better. Things will get better. We don't need to do anything. Well, we're here to tell you things aren't better.”

The Democratic proposals range from tax breaks for impact-resistant home upgrades to new transparency and whistleblower protections for insurance employees, as well as mandatory mediation to resolve disputes before they reach the courts. Berman’s own bill would create an “insurance solutions council” to develop annual rate-reduction strategies.

Sen. Rosalind Osgood is sponsoring legislation to exempt storm-proof doors and windows from sales tax, while Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith is seeking to cap managing agent fees and require insurers to disclose profits from affiliate companies. Sen. Tina Polsky’s bill would require mediation before costly lawsuits, and Sen. Barbara Sharief is pushing for new limits on rate hikes, saying it’s time to “bring balance and fairness back to this process.”

“I hope that this year the legislature comes together and passes meaningful reforms to assist those who elected us.” Polsky said.

Republicans, meanwhile, are pursuing their own affordability agenda. It's a sweeping property tax overhaul championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Danny Perez. The governor has teased a plan to eliminate property taxes for Florida homesteads while keeping them for investors, snowbirds, and short-term rentals.

“I’m focusing on the Florida resident,” DeSantis said last week. “I'm focusing on people being able, you know, to own their own home without being squeezed by the property tax.”

The House Select Committee on Property Tax Reform, led by Rep. Toby Overdorf (R-Palm City), is preparing multiple proposals — from higher homestead exemptions to limits on annual assessment increases — with the goal of getting at least one (maybe more) constitutional amendment on the November 2026 ballot.

“We will definitely have some type of amendment on the 2026 ballot,” Overdorf told reporters. “And with that will come some type of relief.”

The push comes as the state continues to battle rising insurance premiums, mounting reinsurance costs, and ongoing recovery expenses from recent storms. While GOP leaders insist their previous reforms are stabilizing the market, Democrats argue homeowners can’t wait for long-term effects.

“We cannot grow our economy if people cannot afford to live here,” Berman said. “These aren't radical ideas, and they should be championed by legislators on both sides of the aisle.”

With both sides promising relief, Floridians will be watching to see who delivers first on insurance rates, property taxes, or just campaign talking points.