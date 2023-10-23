Florida lawmakers prepare to tackle Iran sanctions, boost home hardening program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — We're slowly learning new details about that upcoming special session to support Israel — and more.

Legislative officials told us Monday to expect at least six bills during lawmakers' early return to Tallahassee, which is set to start early next month. The specific language is still being crafted with an unclear timeline for completion, but we do know the focus.

Sanctions on Iran are a priority. The policy, a goal of the governor, would prohibit state investment in the nation's industries. It comes after Iran supported Hamas terrorism in the past, though it continues to deny involvement in the current conflict.

Florida House and Senate leaders are already on board, meaning the policy is likely to get the Legislature's approval despite some criticism that the restrictions are unneeded with federal sanctions already in place.

Other topics lawmakers hope to tackle center on more money for a variety of programs — things like Hurricane Idalia recovery, Florida's universal school vouchers and dollars to better protect against antisemitism.

The My Safe FL Home (MSFH) program also getting more funding. It offers grants to harden property against extreme weather — and can lower insurance premiums as a result.

"The average participant has seen a savings of about a thousand dollars a year on their premium cost when they make the investments through our program," Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said.

The Republican and state cabinet member told us talks are ongoing to determine how much to allot to MSFH. The program is currently on hold after a big response from Floridians.

"I'm gonna go spend some time with the House and Senate staff later today and try to work on seeing how far we can take it," Patronis said. "The program has had an unbelievable response, about 18,000 people are in the pipeline."

Democrats, like the House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell, have concerns the session isn't offering enough.

"As best I can tell, this just looks like another campaign stunt for the governor," Driskell said.

The leader said she would like to see more substance when lawmakers gavel in next month.

"If we want to talk real relief for homeowners, I think that's a conversation the Democrats would be willing to have," Driskell said. "You can also consider Medicaid. My goodness, we could save $200 million in general revenue for the state, per year, if we just expanded Medicaid."

The special session is scheduled to be held Nov. 6-9.