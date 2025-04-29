Florida lawmakers pass bill making it the 2nd state to ban fluoride from public drinking water

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is set to eliminate fluoride from public water systems after lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday that indirectly bans the substance.

The legislation, SB 700—also referred to as the Florida Farm Bill—does not explicitly mention fluoride, but includes language restricting the use of certain additives in water supplies. The bill now awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature.

Florida would become the second state to prohibit water fluoridation if signed into law. Utah passed a similar law in March, with Gov. Spencer Cox approving a ban that goes into effect on May 7.

Supporters of the Florida bill argue that fluoride is unnecessary for improving water quality and that removing it could reduce municipal expenses. Opponents, however, warn that the change could harm residents who rely on fluoridated tap water to maintain dental health, particularly those who lack access to regular dental care.

“This bill doesn’t affect the wealthy,” said Democratic state Rep. Daryl Campbell during the House session. “They’ll continue visiting private dentists. But working families who depend on safe, fluoridated water for their kids will lose a vital and affordable health safeguard.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also criticized the bill, expressing disappointment in what she described as a decision that ignores decades of scientific consensus and public health practice. She emphasized that the measure runs counter to the guidance of dentists, doctors and other medical professionals.