Watch
NewsState

Actions

Florida Keys celebrate 40th anniversary of Conch Republic

Conch Republic
Rob O'Neal/AP
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Paul Menta hoists a Conch Republic flag to formally begin the 10-day Conch Republic Independence Celebration marking the 40th anniversary of Key West's April 23, 1982, mock secession from the United States following the U.S. Border Patrol's sudden establishment of a roadblock at the top of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway on Friday, April 15, 2022. The roadblock eventually faded away, but the awareness of the Conch Republic remains. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)
Conch Republic
Posted at 12:41 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 12:41:25-04

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The 40th anniversary celebration of the Florida Keys’ symbolic secession from the United States has begun in Key West.

The 10-day Conch Republic Independence Celebration kicked off Friday with a waterfront ceremony at the island city’s Mallory Square.

The offbeat republic was born April 23, 1982, shortly after a Border Patrol checkpoint was erected at the top of the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, the lower end of U.S. Highway 1.

Agents ostensibly searched departing cars for drugs and other contraband.

After appeals to remove the roadblock were denied by federal officials, Key West’s then-mayor Dennis Wardlow led local leaders in staging the tongue-in-cheek secession, proclaiming the independent Conch Republic and raising its royal blue flag.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News