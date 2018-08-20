Florida judge throws charter school amendment off ballot
Associated Press
9:36 AM, Aug 20, 2018
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge is throwing a proposed amendment dealing with charter schools off the November ballot.
Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled Monday that the amendment proposed by the Constitution Revision Commission is misleading and does not tell voters what it really does.
Amendment 8 combines several ideas into one amendment including term limits for school board members. But the amendment also makes it easier for charter schools to get set up around the state. Charter schools receive public money, but are run privately.
Cooper pointed out that the amendment does not even use the words charter schools but would affect their creation.
The lawsuit was filed by the League of Women Voters of Florida. It was one of several challenging amendments approved by the commission that meets every 20 years.
After the decision the League of Women Voters issued this statement:
“It’s a great day for Florida voters. The Constitution Revision Commission knew exactly what they were doing when they drafted Amendment 8 — grouping a controversial measure with popular ideas in an effort to hoodwink voters, then using vague and misleading language to hide that fact,” said Patricia Brigham, president of the Florida League.
“Amendment 8 would have used the feel-good language of civic education and term limits to lure voters into voting Yes, while wresting local control of schools,” Brigham continued. “We were confident that the courts would see through the charade and are thrilled that they agree.”