Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez resigns after Senate confirms him as ambassador to Brazil

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez has resigned from the Florida House of Representatives after the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination as Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Perez announced his resignation in a letter to House members, saying President Donald J. Trump asked him to serve in the ambassadorial role.

He said he will take the oath of office later this month, and his resignation from the Florida House takes effect Friday, Aug. 21.

Under House Rule 2.5(d), Speaker pro tempore Wyman Duggan will assume the duties, powers, and prerogatives of the Speaker, Perez stated in his resignation letter.

Perez said he has notified Speaker-designate Sam Garrison that his team may take control of House operations on Sept. 8 to allow more time to prepare for the start of his term.

In his resignation letter, Perez reflected on his time leading the chamber.

"Serving in this House and as your Speaker has been the honor of my life," he said. "We have been on a sometimes thrilling and sometimes tumultuous journey together. As you look back on this term, I hope you feel, as I do, that we have done right by this House and the people of Florida."

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