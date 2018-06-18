Florida Highway Patrol cracking down on aggressive drivers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are cracking down on aggressive highway drivers.
As part of a ticketing campaign, FHP says it wants to educate motorists about the dangers of aggressive driving around large trucks. In 2017, about 11 percent of crashes in Florida involved commercial vehicles.
Drivers are at a serious disadvantage if they are involved in a crash with a large commercial vehicle because of their length and weight.
Through June 28, troopers will be looking for car and truck drivers acting aggressively.
FHP has the following tips to prevent you from being pulled over:
Stay out of the No Zone: Be aware that large trucks have large blind spots (also known as “No Zones”).
Pass trucks with caution: Pass on the left side for maximum visibility and maintain a constant speed.
Do not cut trucks off: Be sure to leave plenty of room when you pull in front of a truck. Large trucks simply cannot stop as quickly as cars.
Practice patience around larger vehicles that are not traveling at the same speed as your vehicle.
Don’t drive distracted: Anything that takes your full attention off of the road, even for a second, could be deadly. This includes texting, changing the radio station, talking to passengers, and much more.