Florida Highway Patrol cracking down on aggressive drivers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are cracking down on aggressive highway drivers.

As part of a ticketing campaign, FHP says it wants to educate motorists about the dangers of aggressive driving around large trucks. In 2017, about 11 percent of crashes in Florida involved commercial vehicles.

Drivers are at a serious disadvantage if they are involved in a crash with a large commercial vehicle because of their length and weight.

Through June 28, troopers will be looking for car and truck drivers acting aggressively.

FHP has the following tips to prevent you from being pulled over: