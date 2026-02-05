Florida gubernatorial candidate uses Tinder to connect with young female voters

James Fishback, a candidate for Florida governor, is using Tinder to connect with young female voters as part of his campaign strategy, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

"Tinder is not for dating. It's for connecting with young women where they are," Fishback said.

Alexa Avila-Martinez, from Fort Myers, expressed her concerns, saying, "Going on Tinder and saying you're targeting younger women … that's where it's weird … that doesn't sound okay."

Fishback detailed his campaign plan to those he matches with on Tinder, which includes initiatives like helping young couples buy their first home, opening statewide pregnancy centers, and providing paid maternity leave.

"I like the message that he wants paid maternity leave for women. Now, the way he is going about it on Tinder, of all things … that's where I draw the line. It gets a little creepy," Avila-Martinez said.

Fishback acknowledged the unconventional nature of his approach.

"Well, it's certainly unconventional, I'll tell you that," he said.

Some people have asked why Fishback is reaching out only to young women and whether he might use Grindr to connect with young men. Fishback humorously dismissed the idea, stating, "I have no plans to be joining Grindr! What I will be doing is meeting young men on the campaign trail."

Despite his intentions, some young men find Fishback's Tinder profile odd. Kaleb Brown, from Naples, commented, "You might be talking to like 19 or 20 years old who just got out of high school going into college. That is a little strange."

Daniel Andred from Fort Myers suggested there are better ways to connect with the community, saying, "Going on a dating app may not be the best way."

Republican political consultant Terry Miller also questioned the strategy. "You target the people with voting history … not random girls on Tinder," Miller said.

Fishback defended his approach, emphasizing the importance of connecting with female voters.

"There does have to be a connection, and it's important that there is a connection between me and female voters. That's exactly why I joined Tinder," he said.

Fishback faces off against Byron Donalds, former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins — none of whom are on Tinder.

