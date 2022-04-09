Watch
Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

Freida Frisaro/AP
Huston Ochoa, a clinical counselor for The Spot, hands out samples of Narcan, which can reduce opioid overdoses, to spring breakers on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fla., on March 31, 2022. Community activists are warning spring breakers of a surge in recreational drugs being laced with the dangerous opioid fentanyl, and offered them an antidote for overdoses _ which have risen nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Freida Frisaro)
Posted at 6:05 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 18:05:28-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Community activists in South Florida sprang into action after West Point cadets on spring break were sickened by fentanyl-laced cocaine at a house party.

They blitzed beaches and warned spring breakers of a surge in recreational drugs cut with the dangerous synthetic opioid.

They also offered them an antidote for overdoses, which have risen nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groups have distributed more than 2,000 doses of Narcan, which can revive overdose victims.

The volunteer groups and sheriff’s office don’t have figures on how many of the distributed doses were actually used but believe the program has succeeded in raising awareness.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
