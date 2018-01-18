Florida Governor Rick Scott: Time to fully ban texting while driving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he supports having the state fully ban texting while driving.

The state has some of the nation's deadliest roads, but it is one of the last states to not fully ban texting while driving. The Legislature is currently considering a bill to allow police to ticket someone for texting while driving.

Scott said Thursday there are too many accidents in the state where drivers are distracted.

Currently, Florida law says texting by noncommercial drivers is a secondary offense. That means officers must see another violation like speeding or an illegal lane change before they cite a driver for texting.

Forty-three states fully ban texting and driving.