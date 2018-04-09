Florida Gov. Rick Scott poised to start campaign for US Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is expected to finally jumpstart his long-anticipated campaign for U.S. Senate.

Scott will make a "big" announcement on his political future on Monday at 10 a.m. in Orlando. It is anticipated that Scott will announce that he's challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson this fall.

Scott first said he may challenge Nelson right after President Donald Trump was elected. Trump has urged Scott to run.

One clear sign that Scott is running is that he broke off ties on Sunday to Let's Get to Work, a political committee he has been associated with since his first campaign.

Nelson is the only statewide elected Democrat and was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000.

Scott was first elected governor in 2010 but he cannot run again because of term limits.