Florida GOP candidate caught on camera threatening officer’s job

SARASOTA, Fla. — A GOP candidate in a Florida state race is apologizing for a threatening exchange with an officer.

Martin Hyde -- who's running for state representative in District 16 -- was pulled over for speeding and texting while driving in Sarasota last week.

Hyde argued with the officer, insisted that she call her supervisor to the scene and made a comment about her "Russian immigration status."

WATCH: Florida candidate threatens officer

At one point he got out of the car, refusing to listen to the officer.

He also said he wanted to make sure the officer "pays the price for this disrespect."

In a Facebook post, Hyde admitted he was rude and belligerent during the incident.

He said he has apologized to the officer and added that he is going to do his utmost to behave better going forward.