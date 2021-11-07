Watch
NewsState

Actions

Florida girl, 8, cut by blade in Halloween candy

Mother says blade found in chocolate
items.[0].image.alt
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Candy warning, blade found in Halloween candy, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Nov. 6, 2021
Posted at 2:20 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 14:20:21-05

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — An 8-year-old girl in Florida bit into her Halloween candy Friday and was cut by a blade hidden in the chocolate, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the girl's mother called to report the incident.

Authorities said a piece of an Exacto knife blade was hidden in the mini chocolate bar. The wrapper was sealed when the girl opened it.

Sheriff Chad Chronister called the incident despicable on the department's Facebook page and reminded parents to check every piece of candy their children receive trick or treating.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)