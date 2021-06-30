Florida Freedom Week tax holiday starts July 1 for concerts, sporting supplies and more

Aside from the disaster preparedness and back-to-school sales tax holidays, Floridians will have another sales tax holiday they can partake in this year.

"Freedom Week" will be from Thursday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 7, and will exempt qualifying admissions and items related to recreational activities from sales tax.

Here is a list of qualifying admissions, which must be scheduled to be held between July 1 and Dec. 31:

A live music event

A live sporting event

A movie shown in a movie theater

Entry to a museum, including annual passes

Use of or access to state parks, including annual passes

Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theater performance

Season tickets to ballet, play, or musical theater performances

Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event

Use of or access to gyms and physical fitness facilities between July and December

Here is a list of qualifying items:

