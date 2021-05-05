Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission launches fishing pier finder website

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Get ready to cast your lines Florida!

The state's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has launched a new program to help anglers find the best fishing spots near them.

The Florida Fishing Pier Finder is an interactive map that details the publicly accessible fishing piers, jetties and fishing bridges throughout the state. It also distinguishes between freshwater and saltwater locations.

You can search for a location by county, city, feature name or type of feature like a bridge or pier.

"I am thrilled with the FWC's new Florida Fishing Pier Finder," said FWC Commissioner Gary Lester in a written statement. "This innovative platform helps anglers find areas where they can enjoy the diverse fishing opportunities found here in Florida, the Fishing Capital of the World."

Lester went on to praise the increased access the platform would provide new and experienced anglers to fishing sites in their area.

The interactive map was created through funding from the Sport Fish Restoration program, a federal program that collects taxes from the purchase of fishing gear to fund projects.