Florida first responders begin receiving $1,000 bonuses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the second year in a row, first responders in Florida on Monday started receiving $1,000 bonuses checks from the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis presented a handful of checks during a news conference in Jacksonville and said nearly 100,000 first responders in the Sunshine State will get a bonus check over the coming weeks "for a job well done."

"In all ways it's a tough job, but particularly since COVID, needing to flex and put yourselves out there," DeSantis said.

WATCH: Florida's governor speaks about first responder bonus checks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces bonuses for first responders

Earlier this year, the Florida Legislature allotted $100 million from the state's new budget to give every sworn law enforcement officer, firefighter, paramedic, and emergency medical technician in Florida a $1,000 bonus.

DeSantis on Monday said any first responder employed by any level of local government as of May 1 is eligible for the bonuses.