Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found

Helicopter crashes into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport
Leesburg Fire Rescue
A firefighting helicopter carrying four people crashed Tuesday near a central Florida airport, killing at least one person, officials said.
Posted at 12:26 PM, May 26, 2021
LEESBURG, Fla. — Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people onboard has crashed near an airport in central Florida, killing at least one person.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Leesburg Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that one body was recovered and that the crash appears to be a "total loss." No survivors have been found.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Officials did not immediately release additional information.

