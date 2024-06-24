Florida family sues NASA after space debris crashed into home

NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida family is suing NASA after a piece of space junk crashed into their home in March.

The homeowner shows off the metal object that he says caused the damage, saying he was grateful no one was hurt.

NASA previously confirmed that the object was hardware from the International Space Station. It should have burned up upon re-entry, well before making its way into the Naples home.

The lawsuit claims the home was damaged and the family endured emotional and mental distress. The Washington Post reports the family is seeking $80,000. Their attorneys say this case could open doors for claims against damages from incoming space junk in the future.

NASA has six months to respond to the claims in the lawsuit.