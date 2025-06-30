Florida families, businesses to get some relief after Gov. Ron DeSantis signs tax savings bill into law

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a tax savings bill into law on Monday that will provide permanent tax savings on essentials for families and "keep Florida affordable," the Florida Senate said in a news release.

House Bill 7031 will permanently eliminate the business rent tax and sales tax on many disaster and hurricane preparedness supplies in addition to numerous safety and health-related items. The tax savings bill also creates a permanent annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday for the month of August and a new sales tax holiday this fall for Floridians exercising their constitutional right to hunt and fish.

New sales tax relief measures below:

Back-to-school



Creates a permanent Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday during the month of August for clothing, shoes, backpacks, school supplies, and personal computers or computer-related accessories, including software. (Tax-free items must be under a dollar threshold specified in the bill)

Year-round disaster preparedness



Permanently eliminates the sales tax on certain batteries, fuel tanks, portable generators, tarps, and ground anchors or tie-down kits. Bottled water, first aid kits, and many food items purchased at the grocery store are already tax-free.

Health and safety



Permanently eliminates the sales tax on fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors.

Permanently eliminates the sales tax on sunscreen and insect repellent.

Permanently eliminates the sales tax on life jackets and bicycle helmets.

State park admission



Permanently eliminates the sales tax on admission to Florida State Parks.

Gold, silver, and platinum bullion



Permanently eliminates the sales tax on purchases of gold, silver, and platinum bullion when purchased in units valued under $500. Units valued over $500 are already tax-free. Many Floridians purchase gold, silver, and platinum as a way to diversify their family savings and plan for emergencies.

Florida hunting, fishing, and camping sales tax holiday



Creates a new sales tax holiday from Sept. 8 – Dec. 31, offering savings on camping, fishing, and hunting supplies, providing opportunities for tax-free savings for Floridians exercising their constitutional right to hunt and fish.

The new tax savings law takes effect July 1.