Florida families, businesses to get some relief after Gov. Ron DeSantis signs tax savings bill into law

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a tax savings bill into law on Monday that will provide permanent tax savings on essentials for families and "keep Florida affordable," the Florida Senate said in a news release.
House Bill 7031 will permanently eliminate the business rent tax and sales tax on many disaster and hurricane preparedness supplies in addition to numerous safety and health-related items. The tax savings bill also creates a permanent annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday for the month of August and a new sales tax holiday this fall for Floridians exercising their constitutional right to hunt and fish.
New sales tax relief measures below:
Back-to-school
- Creates a permanent Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday during the month of August for clothing, shoes, backpacks, school supplies, and personal computers or computer-related accessories, including software. (Tax-free items must be under a dollar threshold specified in the bill)
Year-round disaster preparedness
- Permanently eliminates the sales tax on certain batteries, fuel tanks, portable generators, tarps, and ground anchors or tie-down kits. Bottled water, first aid kits, and many food items purchased at the grocery store are already tax-free.
Health and safety
- Permanently eliminates the sales tax on fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors.
- Permanently eliminates the sales tax on sunscreen and insect repellent.
- Permanently eliminates the sales tax on life jackets and bicycle helmets.
State park admission
- Permanently eliminates the sales tax on admission to Florida State Parks.
Gold, silver, and platinum bullion
- Permanently eliminates the sales tax on purchases of gold, silver, and platinum bullion when purchased in units valued under $500. Units valued over $500 are already tax-free. Many Floridians purchase gold, silver, and platinum as a way to diversify their family savings and plan for emergencies.
Florida hunting, fishing, and camping sales tax holiday
- Creates a new sales tax holiday from Sept. 8 – Dec. 31, offering savings on camping, fishing, and hunting supplies, providing opportunities for tax-free savings for Floridians exercising their constitutional right to hunt and fish.
The new tax savings law takes effect July 1.