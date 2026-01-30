Florida ends multilingual driver's license exams, now requires English only

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced Friday that driver's license exams will now be given in English only.

This change takes effect on Feb. 6, and FLHSMV says it has updated its license testing system statewide.

The agency adds that "Language translation services will no longer be permitted for knowledge or skills examinations, and any printed exams in languages other than English will be removed for use."

Under the new policy, all driver's license testing will be conducted in English. Previously, exams for non-commercial licenses were offered in different languages, while commercial driver's license (CDL) tests were offered in English and Spanish.