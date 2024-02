WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A rare 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded off Florida's coast Wednesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded about 100 miles off Cape Canaveral at 10:48 p.m.

The earthquake was felt in coastal communities along the Atlantic Ocean from St. Augustine south to the Vero Beach area.

USGS data shows the earthquake occurred about 6 miles beneath the ocean floor.

