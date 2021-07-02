Watch
Florida drivers can now use their hazard lights in the rain - in some cases

A new law in Florida will allow its drivers to do something they were told was illegal for years: using hazard lights in the rain.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jul 02, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new law in Florida will allow its drivers to do something they were told was illegal for years.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a transportation bill that will allow drivers to use their hazard lights on the highway.

Now there are some limits to pressing that triangle button. Specifically, when conditions create "extreme low visibility" including rain, smoke and fog while they are on roads with speed limits at or above 55 mph.

Windshield wipers and headlights are still required to be on while it’s raining in Florida.

You find a full list of Florida's new laws that took effect July 1here.

