Florida deputy recognized after saving a child from a hot car

A Florida deputy is being recognized after he rescued a young girl from a hot car on Father's Day.

Seminole County Deputy Bill Dunn, a father himself, discovered a three-year-old girl left inside an extremely hot car.

He rushed the girl to his cruiser and turned on the air conditioning, before driving her to the hospital.

Deputy Dunn says he didn't even know if the girl was alive. "It was probably 80 degrees outside to where you have 109/110 degree steam just rushing out at you."

He added: "Sadly, I didn't think she was alive when I got to her. I felt for a pulse, I didn't feel a pulse."

That girl was able to recover and Deputy Dunn was able to meet the girl and her family.

"Sometimes we're able to have a moment like this that makes it all worthwhile," Dunn said.