Florida deputies jailed, suspended after brawl with sailors

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) -- Two sheriff's deputies have been suspended after they were arrested for an off-duty brawl with U.S. sailors in Key West early Saturday, leaving one of the sailors injured, officials said.

Monroe County deputies Connor Curry, 23, and Trevor Pike, 25, remained jailed Saturday morning, charged with disorderly conduct, jail records show. Pike faces an additional charge of felony battery.

The two uninjured sailors, whose names were not released, were charged with disorderly conduct, Key West police said in a press release. They are part of a squadron visiting U.S. Naval Air Station Key West.

Police said the deputies and sailors began arguing shortly before 2 a.m. on Duval Street, a popular area that has bars and restaurants.

Police officers said they witnessed Pike punch a 27-year-old sailor in the face while Curry pushed him, causing the sailor to fall and strike his head. The sailor was flown by helicopter to a hospital near Miami. His condition was not released.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement that he was suspending the deputies without pay. He said he "saddened by this incident and it will be fully investigated."

Jail records show that Pike and Curry were released Saturday -- Pike on $55,000 bail and Curry on his own recognizance. No attorneys were listed.