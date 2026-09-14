Florida Department of Highway Safety hacked by international criminal group

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida officials said that a state agency was hacked earlier this month, raising questions about who accessed drivers' personal information.

In a statement released Friday, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said that officials learned of the data breach on Sept. 4.

The breach was carried out by what they called an "international criminal organization," but they did not identify the group.

After launching an investigation, the department determined that hackers used a Plant City police employee's login information that was improperly stored on a personal device.

"The data breach was quickly mitigated and no further breach has occurred or is ongoing," Friday's statement said.

It's unclear how many drivers were affected and exactly what information was exposed.

The FLHSMV said it is partnering with the Florida Digital Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in its response to the data breach.

"As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, further information will be released at an appropriate time in the future," FLHSMV said.