Florida Dems and GOP mixed as Biden’s political future hangs in the balance

The RNC is now at an end, but it’s the current president getting a lot of attention over the former. President Joe Biden is trying to keep his spot at the head of the ticket as more and more Democrats question if he should.

In a Friday statement, Biden, sidelined by COVID, affirmed he’s still running to keep the White House in November, saying in part: “I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week… The stakes are high, and the choice is clear. Together, we will win.”

However, some in Congress don’t think that’s possible, as worries about Biden’s age proliferate. Democrats with concerns now include former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a growing list of others in both chambers. Even former President Barack Obama has reportedly stressed the dire nature of things to Biden, his former running mate.

It comes as a new PAC, Pass the Torch, launches ads like this, while members plan to rally outside the White House Saturday to push Biden out of the race. Florida Democrats, meanwhile, are trying to stay out of it for now.

“I’m going to stay away completely from all these headlines and all the misconceptions, and also the assumptions," said Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., a U.S. Senate Candidate. "We have no idea what's going to happen. But I can tell you this, I will absolutely support the Democratic nominee because we are facing a grave threat to the future of this country.”

Others, like state party chair Nikki Fried, were standing by Biden. She reaffirmed her support for the president during a Thursday afternoon press conference, though sounded a little like she was keeping an open mind if there was a hat change.

“I have complete trust in Joe Biden," said Fried. "And so he, I'm sure, is hearing the same conversations, and is going to make the right decision for our nation because he truly is a patriot.”

Republicans on the other hand have continued to take shots at the Biden campaign meltdown. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Fla., said replacing the president would be unfair to Democratic voters.

“You know, Nancy Pelosi or George Clooney or whoever don't get to pick who represents our country's elected officials or nominees for a major party for president," said Renner. "I mean, this is a big deal, and so if they do successfully get rid of Joe Biden, I don't know how they come back around and make it work in a way that people will respect.”

State Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told us that if Biden does drop out, he also needs to resign his post. That’s as Attorney General Ashley Moody questioned if keeping Biden was actually a boon for the GOP.

“Certainly there are many speakers here this week, leaders in the Republican party that want him to stay on the ticket, that want Joe Biden to be the nominee," said Moody. "You know, we want to win in November. We want a course correction in Washington.”

What happens next will likely happen soon as the political walls continue to close in around Biden, who looks to be running out of time and support as the DNC draws near. It's slated to start on Aug. 19, though the delegates' virtual vote for a nominee could happen as soon as Aug. 1.