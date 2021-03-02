Florida couple surprised to find alligator in their garage

A Florida woman says she felt like she was going to have a heart attack when she opened her garage door and came face to face with a 7-foot alligator.

Torrie Heathcoat says she didn't believe her husband when he told her about the gator, so she opened the door to see for herself.

The gator hissed at her and she immediately shut the door and called 911.

The family had just gotten home to Fort Myers from a vacation in Maine.

Andy Heathcoat left the garage door open when he made a quick run to the gas station and was shocked to see the gator when he returned.

"When my husband said there was a gator in the garage I thought he was kidding. When I open the door it was literally on the other side of the door," said Torrie Heathcoat. "Now I'm terrified that there will be one under my car. I don't know if it came from the lake, I don't know if it came from the reserve."

Florida Fish and Wildlife relocated the gator to North Fort Myers.