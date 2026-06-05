Florida could ban fireworks for Fourth of July's 250th anniversary celebration due to drought

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's Fourth of July celebrations could look very different this year — and not just because of the heat.

State leaders are watching drought conditions closely as they weigh whether to ban fireworks for the 250th anniversary of American independence. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says this year's drought is even more severe than 1998, the last time a statewide fireworks ban was put in place.

WATCH BELOW: Florida may ban Fourth of July fireworks due to drought

Florida may ban Fourth of July fireworks due to drought

The entire state of Florida is at least abnormally dry. Areas including Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are experiencing a range of moderate to extreme drought conditions.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson issued an early warning about the possibility of a ban.

"If we're still in drought conditions come Fourth of July, absolutely. We're talking about obviously, potentially hundreds of thousands of people going out doing fireworks. You could put the entire state on fire in evening all over the state all at one time," Simpson said in May.

Simpson acknowledged the significance of this year's holiday but urged residents to think ahead.

"We all love the 250th celebration we're gonna have this year, but we probably ought to be considering alternatives," Simpson said.

At Sky King Fireworks in West Palm Beach, the store has already seen increased customer activity ahead of the holiday.

"We have had more people coming out and shop early," Bill Murphy of Sky King Fireworks said.

Murphy said the store monitors conditions carefully but remains cautiously optimistic.

"We always keep a close eye on the drought index to make sure the ground is saturated enough, but the reality is there's plenty of rain in the forecast," Murphy said.

The Department of Agriculture said a fireworks ban would be a last resort.

WPTV

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