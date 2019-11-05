Florida boy gives teacher a raise

TAMPA-- A nine-year-old Florida boy wanted to pay it forward to a teacher he admired, so he decided to give her a pay raise.

Parker Williams sent his teacher $15 in cash, his own birthday money.

He included a thank you note that said "I don't think that teachers get paid enough for what they do, so will you accept this gift?"

"Well, I think she's a really kind teacher, and she has her own way of teaching and she spends time on everybody," he said.

His parents didn't know about his gesture until they found the note in his backpack, along with her reply.

She told him, "I can't accept this, but appreciate the gesture, Parker. Students like you are the reason I teach."

It left Parker with an important lesson: Kindness makes everybody feel good.

Parker's dad posted the pay raise idea on Facebook, and it's gone viral.