Florida boy, 14, accused of fatally shooting mother

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A 14-year-old Florida boy is accused of killing his mother.

The fatal shooting occurred Saturday in Riverview near Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Summerfield neighborhood after several 911 callers reported seeing a man running through the neighborhood with several gunshot wounds and another man outside waving a gun.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that the suspect was just 14.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the teenager threatened to take his own life, but deputies were able to de-escalate the situation – even after the teen dropped the gun and then tried to pick it up again – and take him into custody.

Deputies also discovered a woman's body in the driveway of a home, dead from a gunshot wound.

Chronister said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the boy, his mom and his mom's boyfriend.

"I can't ever imagine any dispute over anything being that important that you would murder your own mother," Chronister said.

The mother's boyfriend was shot five times and taken to a Tampa hospital in critical condition.

Chronister said the teen had no criminal history and wasn't injured.

"This 14-year-old young boy's life is over too," Chronister said. "He will never see the outside of a detention facility."