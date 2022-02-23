Florida Blue Alert issued for sex offender accused of shooting deputy

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. — Florida law enforcement officials are searching for a man accused of shooting a deputy in Taylor County.

Officials say the deputy, who has not been identified, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

A Florida Blue Alert was issued Tuesday night for 33-year-old Gregory Ryan Miedema.

The alert notifies the public when a law enforcement officer is killed, seriously hurt or missing and the suspect is still at large.

Miedema was last seen in the city of Perry, which is about 50 miles southeast of Tallahassee.

He is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials say he may be traveling in a 2000 gold Chrysler Sebring with a Florida License plate tag Y78TKU. The vehicle has a dark colored convertible top.

If you see him, authorities say to not approach him, but instead call 911.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has Miedema on its sex offender registry. Per a prior press release, "Miedema was convicted in 2011 while serving the in the U.S. Army on one count of Lewd or Lascivious Battery, Intercourse with a Victim 12 to 15 Years Old and one count of Possession of Child Pornography. He was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison followed by two months of probation."