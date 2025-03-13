Florida bill aims to enshrine 'Gulf of America' in state maps and classrooms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida could soon be the first state to formally adopt the "Gulf of America" as an official designation. State lawmakers have advanced a bill that would make the Trump administration's controversial rebranding a permanent feature in state agencies and public school classrooms.

“With your support, we’re going to make the Gulf great again,” said Rep. Juan Carlos Porras (R-Miami), a staunch advocate for the bill.

Porras is sponsoring House Bill 549, which would embed the "Gulf of America" within state agencies and school curriculum. If passed into law, it requires state officials to update all relevant “geographic materials.” Florida’s public schools would be required to update maps, books, and any other “instructional materials.”

“We live in an era of American exceptionalism,” Porras said. “I think the voters overwhelmingly chose President Trump for his policies — not just locally— but the intentional presence that we have.”

The legislation made it through its first committee hearing on Thursday, garnering bipartisan support. It was a surprise to Porras, who hoped the momentum would continue.

“I’m feeling fantastic,” said Porras. “This is one step further to supporting the president’s agenda, making sure Florida will be the first state to officially recognize the Gulf of America. Not just in the state’s geographic material, but our school education curriculum, our textbooks with our kids back home.”

The proposal initially raised concerns among Florida’s superintendents, who feared the cost of updating textbooks and maps to reflect the name change. In response, lawmakers amended the bill to require updates only when materials are already scheduled for replacement. Despite those changes, some Democrats continue to oppose the bill.

“I love this country as much as everybody else — but I believe this bill will create some undue burdens,” said Rep. Jennifer Harris (D-Orlando). “For that reason, I will be voting down.”

Others, like Rep. Yvonne Hinson (D-Gainesville), believe the bill is a waste of time amid more pressing issues facing the state.

“With all the issues facing our constituents, this is what we find important to bring to our 60-day session,” asked Hinson. “We could talk about food, clothing, and shelter.”

The name “Gulf of Mexico” has been in use for centuries, with NOAA historians tracing its origins back to the 1550s — long before the concept of Mexico as a nation even existed. The rebranding effort has since sparked criticism both locally and internationally. Mexico’s president even humorously suggested in January that the U.S. should be renamed “Mexican America.”

For Porras, the name change is about more than just geography; it carries a deeper meaning.

“It shows our students that patriotism is alive and well in this country,” Porras said.

There are several versions of this bill making their way through the legislature, including one that would limit the name change to state statute, without affecting the education system.

Whether the bill will pass in its current form, be amended, or not pass at all remains to be seen in the coming weeks of the legislative session. However, given the Republican supermajority in both chambers of the legislature, it’s likely something will get on to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis.