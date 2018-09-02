Florida AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy from Largo

LARGO, Fla. -- A Florida AMBER alert has been issued for 2-year-old Jordan Bellveau.

He is a black male, two feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 30 lbs. with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Saturday, September 1, 2018 in the area of Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive in Largo, Florida.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with "72" on the front, blue gym shorts with a black and white stripe, black socks, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Jordan has a partially healed cut on the underside of his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

Jordan may be in the company of an unidentified black male approximately 25 years old, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts with an "AND1" logo. He has dreadlocks and gold teeth and may go by the name Antwan. They may be traveling in a white Toyota Camry.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jordan Bellveau, contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774 or the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or by calling 911.