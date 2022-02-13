Watch
Florida agriculture officer dies in vehicle crash

Posted at 3:38 PM, Feb 13, 2022
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law enforcement officer died in a two-car crash on Interstate 95 near the Georgia border.

Agriculture Law Enforcement Officer James McWhorter, 31, was killed in the Saturday night accident in Nassau County.

He had been with the state agriculture department since 2019.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, McWhorter was on patrol in Interstate 95 north of Jacksonville when he pulled in front of a southbound pickup truck from the median.

The truck struck the patrol car’s passenger side.

McWhorter, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The four people in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

