Florida AG opens OpenAI investigation after ChatGPT records surface in FSU shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Wednesday that his office is opening an investigation into OpenAI, arguing the company’s artificial intelligence technology raises concerns about public safety, national security and child protection.

“Today, we formally launch an investigation into OpenAI, and subpoenas are forthcoming,” Uthmeier said in a social media post.

Uthmeier said the probe will examine whether AI tools are being used in dangerous ways, including in connection with the 2025 Florida State University shooting that killed two people and injured six others.

“As big tech rolls out these technologies, they should not — they cannot — put our safety and security at risk,” Uthmeier said.

The announcement comes after the release of ChatGPT records tied to accused gunman Phoenix Ikner. Those records show a troubling sequence of messages in the hours before the shooting, including questions about suicide, when the FSU Student Union is busiest, how the country would react to a shooting at the school and how many victims it typically takes to draw media attention.

In a statement about the records, OpenAI said that after learning about the shooting last April, it identified a ChatGPT account believed to be associated with the suspect and proactively shared that information with law enforcement.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating tragedy,” an OpenAI spokesperson said. “After learning of the incident in late April 2025, we identified a ChatGPT account believed to be associated with the suspect, proactively shared this information with law enforcement and cooperated with authorities. We build ChatGPT to understand people’s intent and respond in a safe and appropriate way, and we continue improving our technology.”

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As of Thursday afternoon, the company had yet to respond to questions about Attorney General Uthmeier’s investigation.

While the chat records are expected to factor into a forthcoming lawsuit against OpenAI, prosecutors in the criminal case have been more cautious about discussing them publicly ahead of trial.

“Certainly there is evidence concerning ChatGPT, but I won’t be commenting on the evidence at all until we’re in the courtroom,” State Attorney Jack Campbell said.

Campbell said AI records are becoming part of a growing body of digital evidence investigators use to understand a suspect’s actions, mindset and planning before a crime.

“How someone has been interacting with that ChatGPT or other platforms of AI often gives us information about what they were doing, what they were thinking and how they were doing it,” Campbell said.

The controversy is also adding fuel to a broader political push against major tech platforms. Congressman Jimmy Patronis (R-FL1) said the case underscores his call for Congress to repeal Section 230 protections, which shield online platforms from liability for much of the content posted by users.

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“Social media companies have hidden behind the Section 230 law, and it was created for one set of circumstances, but it’s been perverted into this other universal shield for all types of dangerous content,” Patronis said.

It remains unclear how broad Uthmeier’s investigation will be or what, specifically, the coming subpoenas will seek. But the move signals that Florida officials are preparing to more aggressively test where AI company responsibility begins — and where criminal accountability remains with the person using the technology.

Uthmeier said he is also calling on the Florida Legislature to move quickly on new protections for children related to AI.

Meanwhile, the criminal case in the FSU shooting remains on track for trial this fall, with prosecutors indicating ChatGPT-related evidence is expected to be part of the proceedings, even if they are not yet discussing those details in public.

