Florida 10-year-old shares his love of Lego with kids in state hospitals

BRANDON, Fla. — Julien Opheim loves Lego.

A couple of years ago, during the pandemic, this talented 10-year-old dreamed of building a Lego hospital to help sick people.

Parents Dominique and Jason smiled and said he was now old enough to help people in a real way

So he did — in a real big way, and he's used his passion for Lego to do it.

"Some kids won't be able to get out of the hospital," Opheim said, "and that means they won't be able to play with Lego, and that's really sad, so I have to bring the Lego to the kids."

Opheim's Legos 4 Kids charity has raised thousands of dollars to buy Lego sets for kids stuck in hospitals.

The idea originated a couple of years back when Opheim and his family lived in Georgia.

"He's always been like this," said mom Dominique. "A sweet kid who just exudes love."

Now we're all lucky to have Opheim living in the Bexley neighborhood of Land O' Lakes.

He recently hosted a bake sale and collected a lot of toys. He also just spent almost $2,000 at the Lego Store at Westfield Brandon, buying a diverse collection of Lego sets for boys and girls of all ages.

Later this week, Opheim will donate hundreds of Lego sets to children at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Even though he probably won't meet the kids that he helping, that's okay with him.

"It's just nice knowing that they're happy and having fun," he said.

For more on Opheim's Legos 4 Kids, click here.