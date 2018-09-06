Federal loans available for small businesses affected by toxic algae

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to Florida small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and private nonprofit organizations affected by toxic algae blooms, according to a news release from the SBA.

The loans became available after the SBA received a letter from Governor Rick Scott on Aug. 20 requesting a disaster declaration, said the release.

The declaration covers Lee and Martin Counties and the adjacent counties of Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Florida with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist small businesses with federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans,” said McMahon. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center opens Friday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. at 1895 SE Flying Fortress Way in Stuart and also in Lee County City t 1825 Hendry Street in Fort Myers.

The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To apply for the loans, click here.

For more information, click here.