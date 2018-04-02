Federal grant will keep magnetic lab operating at Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The National High Magnetic Field Laboratory is getting a large federal grant that will ensure it remains in the Florida state capital.

The National Science Foundation announced on Monday that it was awarding $184 million to the lab, whose main location is at Florida State University. The foundation said that the grant would cover five years and is a 9 percent increase over the last round of funding.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., said in a statement that the large grant means "the Mag Lab is here to stay."

The lab has over the years set and broken various records for magnet technology.

The lab has additional facilities at the University of Florida and has a partnership with the Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory.

