Family says toddler molested on Disney cruise ship

Disney says allegations in lawsuit 'wholly without merit'
Posted at 4:04 PM, Oct 14, 2021
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A Vermont family has filed a lawsuit against Disney Cruise Lines, saying their 3-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by an older child inside a ship's day care center due to understaffing and poor training of employees.

The lawsuit filed last month in federal court in Orlando says employees working in the Disney Fantasy's day care center did not inform them of the assault during a January 2020 trip and were not adequately trained or licensed to work with children.

The lawsuit says employees should have separated children by age group.

A Disney Cruise Line spokesperson says the family's allegations are "wholly without merit."

