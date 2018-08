Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is now being housed in a Florida prison after just being moved to a federal prison in Oklahoma City, according to TMZ.com.

A check of the Federal Bureau of Prisons website indicates Nassar is being held at USP Coleman II, a high-security penitentiary in Sumter County.

There are 1,369 male inmates at the facility that's located northwest of Orlando.

Nassar, 55, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in January, after more than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades.

He also has been sentenced to 60 years for child pornography crimes.

Larry Nassar Transferred To Maximum Security Prison In Florida http://t.co/HJgeVvZXmd — TMZ (@TMZ) August 28, 2018

Before Florida and Oklahoma, Nassar had been held in a high-security federal prison in Arizona known for incarcerating sex offenders. Nassar said he was physically attacked in late May within a few hours of being placed in the general population, court documents show.

A judge has denied Nassar's request for a new sentence in his sexual assault convictions, according to the Associated Press.

Information from CNN Newsource and the Associated Press were used in this report.