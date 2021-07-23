Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest returns

A year after it was canceled due to the pandemic, the Florida Keys is holding its annual Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest.

Some 70 stocky, bearded men resembling the late writer are competing in this year's 3 day event.

The contest is being held at the iconic Key West bar once frequented by the author, Sloppy Joe's.

The competition is a cornerstone of the island's Hemingway Days festival, staged around the literary legend's July 21 birthday.

Hemingway lived and wrote on the subtropical island for most of the 1930s.

The winner of the look-alike contest will be crowned Saturday night.