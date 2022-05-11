Endangered Malayan tiger is new addition to Jacksonville zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 13-year-old Malayan tiger named Bashir is adjusting to new surroundings after arriving at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens as part of a species survival plan.

Zoo officials say Bashir is acclimating nicely and at his own pace.

Staff at the zoo have been helping the tiger settle into the new habitat and say Bashir is relaxed, but very charismatic, vocal and expressive.

Bashir is recommended to breed at the zoo with a Malayan female named Cinta.

For now, the tiger can be seen in the Land of Tiger exhibit at the zoo.