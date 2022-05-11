Watch
Endangered Malayan tiger is new addition to Jacksonville zoo

John Reed/AP
In this undated photo provided by Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is a 13-year-old Malayan tiger named Bashir, who is adjusting to new surroundings after arriving at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, in Jacksonville, Fla., as part of a species survival plan, officials said. (John Reed/Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens via AP)
Posted at 3:39 PM, May 11, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 13-year-old Malayan tiger named Bashir is adjusting to new surroundings after arriving at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens as part of a species survival plan.

Zoo officials say Bashir is acclimating nicely and at his own pace.

Staff at the zoo have been helping the tiger settle into the new habitat and say Bashir is relaxed, but very charismatic, vocal and expressive.

Bashir is recommended to breed at the zoo with a Malayan female named Cinta.

For now, the tiger can be seen in the Land of Tiger exhibit at the zoo.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
