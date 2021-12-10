Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student arrested after threatening to shoot up campus

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A student at an aeronautical university in Central Florida was arrested after authorities received tips from other students that he was planning to shoot people on campus on the last day before winter break.

When officers arrested 19-year-old John Hagins on Thursday morning at his apartment in Daytona Beach, Florida, they found a folding gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his backpack.

We have filed the following charges against John Hagins in the incident:

- Written threats to injure or kill

- Terrorism

- Attempted first degree homicide

He will be held under NO BOND status for all three charges until his first appearance in front of the judge. https://t.co/TfS5W2UqBb — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) December 9, 2021

The Daytona Beach Police Department says Hagins confessed to making the threats but claimed it was only a joke.

Detectives were still determining a motive but learned Hagins was in jeopardy of failing classes at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.