Early voting for Florida primary comes to a close

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sunday was the last day to cast an in-person early vote before Tuesday's primary election, a day when many churches hold "souls to the polls" voting drives.

Heading into the weekend, more than 1.6 million ballots had already been cast in the election. That's already surpassed 2014 totals, when 1.2 million people cast primary ballots before Election Day.

Florida is choosing the Republican and Democratic nominees to replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who can't run for re-election because of term limits and is instead challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

There are also primaries for attorney general and agriculture commissioner, as well as several congressional seats.