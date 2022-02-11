Drunk bus driver drove Florida students home, sheriff says

PALM COAST, Fla. — A school bus driver is accused of being intoxicated when he drove dozens of students home from their Florida middle school.

Flagler County Sheriff's officials say a co-worker smelled alcohol on the 60-year-old bus driver when he arrived for his afternoon shift Wednesday.

He reported it to a supervisor, but the driver, identified as Mark Michael McNeil, had already taken a bus to the middle school.

He picked up 40 students and began driving them home. He didn't respond to transportation officials via radio, so the supervisor went looking for him.

He was taken to a hospital and later attempted to run from deputies.

No students were injured.

Authorities said tests revealed that McNeil had a blood alcohol content level of .32 and .31, which is four times the legal limit in the state of Florida.