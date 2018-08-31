Drivers: You snooze, you lose, Florida Highway Patrol says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- You snooze, you lose. The Florida Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to get enough rest before hitting the road this Labor Day weekend.

“Driving drowsy affects your reaction time and ability to focus, and can have dangerous, and sometimes deadly, consequences,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive, Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Get adequate rest before you get behind the wheel and employ safe driving techniques if you start to feel fatigue. Never drive drowsy.”

FHP says drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. Fatigue slows thought processes and reaction time, affects judgment and vision, impairs the senses and abilities and can cause micro-sleeping (“nodding off”) or falling completely asleep, making it very unsafe to drive.

DHSMV offers additional safety tips for all motorists to prevent drowsy driving and Arrive Alive at their destinations:

-Avoid driving at times when you would normally be asleep. Get enough rest before you drive.

-On long trips, take a break every 100 miles or two hours. Allow plenty of time to travel to your destination.

-If you start feeling tired while driving, pull over in a safe place and take a nap if you can.

-Drink caffeine. Two cups of coffee can increase alertness for several hours.

-Use the “buddy system” and switch drivers when needed.

-Read the warning information on all medications you take. If it will make you drowsy, do not drive a vehicle.