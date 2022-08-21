Drivers narrowly avoid wrong-way driver on I-95 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday night was terrifying for drivers on I-95 in Jacksonville.

They were driving in the path of a wrong-way driver who was heading south on I-95 in the northbound lane.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was a 25-year-old woman in a white Range Rover.

The Range Rover hit a white Jeep Cherokee that was traveling north.

The Jeep spun out and was stuck in the middle of the highway.

Debris from the crash flew into the southbound lanes and hit a car.

The report then said the wrong-way driver got out of the SUV and removed the driver of a FedEx truck that was stopped.

The woman headed north on I-95 toward downtown Jacksonville in the stolen FedEx truck.

The woman managed to make it to the Hyatt Regency hotel where she hit a light pole, then she hopped out of the truck and jumped into the St. Johns River.

During the woman's first court appearance on Saturday, her attorney, David Barksdale, indicated at least one person was hurt during the incident.

The woman’s parents appeared over Zoom on her behalf during her court date Saturday.

According to a courtroom officer she was "disruptive" and refused to attend court.

Barksdale also said that the woman had been under a Baker act on Thursday and was released.

"I had the opportunity to interact with (her). I expressed to Sheriff's office that I believed she needs treatment that jail can't provide. I made that clear to the jail that she get treatment at facility that specializes in psychiatric issues," Barksdale said.

The judge said he was strongly encouraging the Sheriff’s office to begin proceedings for a Baker act for the woman, whose next court date was set for September 12.