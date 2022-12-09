'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker Rep. Joe Harding resigns amid fraud charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call "Don't Say Gay" resigned on Thursday, one day after authorities announced his indictment on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses.

Rep. Joe Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, sent a resignation letter to House Speaker Paul Renner saying he needs to focus on his upcoming trial, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 11.

"Now is the time to allow someone else to serve my district," Harding said, who represented a two-county area in the north-central portion of the state that includes Ocala.

Renner said in a statement that he understands and respects the decision. Gov. Ron DeSantis will have to call a special election to replace Harding.

Florida politicos were reeling after Wednesday's surprise federal indictment of Harding.

The former lawmaker faces six counts that include wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. The Justice Department alleges he improperly attained COVID relief loans.

According to the court filings between late 2020 and early 2021, Harding falsely described two businesses in SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications. He's said to have misrepresented their revenue, employees and created false bank statements to make them look active instead of dormant.

"Harding made and caused to be made false and fraudulent SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications, and made false representations in supporting loan documentation, in the names of dormant business entities, submitted to the SBA," the Justice Department said in a statement. "The Indictment further alleges that Harding obtained fraudulently created bank statements for one of the dormant business entities which were used as supporting documentation for one of his fraudulent EIDL loan applications."

In total, Harding obtained or attempted to obtain, more than $150,000. He faces up to 35 years in prison, officials said.

After deleting his Twitter profile, Wednesday night, Harding took to Facebook to defend himself, saying he plead not guilty and wouldn't be saying much else.

"I want the public and my constituents to know that I fully repaid the loan and cooperated with investigators as requested," he said. "On advice from counsel, I will be unable to say anything more specific about the legal proceedings until a later date and refer any questions or concerns related to this matter to my attorney."

House Speaker Paul Renner said in a statement issued Wednesday evening he had spoken with Harding about the indictment. The GOP leader said he had decided to "temporarily" remove the lawmaker from his committee assignments. Harding was holding vice chair positions for two.

"In America, we adhere to the rule of law, and as such, Representative Harding is presumed innocent and will have the opportunity to plead his case before a court," Renner said in the statement. "Since the indictment does not relate to any aspect of his legislative duties, any further questions should be directed to his legal counsel."

The governor's office declined to offer a comment of its own and deferred to Renner's statement.

Harding gained public attention earlier this year when he carried the highly controversial "Parental Rights in Education" policy. HB 1557, also known by critics as the "Don’t Say Gay" bill, was signed into law earlier this year. It prohibits instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 classrooms or where not "age appropriate."

"We believe that the best environment for a student is an environment where the parent is empowered and involved," Harding said while debating the policy on the House floor in February. "For children, ages five to nine, there are some discussions at that point that would be better being had at home instead of being a part of the instruction of the classroom."

Before getting elected in 2020, Harding encouraged his future district to take advantage of COVID relief. He hosted serval online chats with experts that year.

"Entrepreneurs are survivors," Harding said in an April video. "And survivors are what are going to get through this."

The lawmaker also took issue with the abuse of COVID-19 funds. He posted an article about alleged misuse by Planned Parenthood affiliates, saying, "Release the dogs, this is unacceptable!"

A federal court will determine Harding's fate, though some political experts think this accusation alone is doing damage. Dr. Susan MacManus, a University of South Florida politics professor emerita, said voters are already frustrated with the economy and hyper-partisan politics.

"This kind of thing on the part of a state legislator— it's just one more reason that people's confidence is being shaken," she said.

Harding's trial is set for Jan. 11 in the U.S. Courthouse in Gainesville. If convicted, his removal would need to come from a two-thirds vote in the Florida House.